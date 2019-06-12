Comparing EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas -560.33% -26.10% -20.25%

5.5% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.72 billion 1.87 $450.44 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 71.87 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -15.08

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EXXARO RESOURCE/S beats Lithium Americas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

