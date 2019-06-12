Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,535 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

AWK stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

