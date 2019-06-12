Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 66,560 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

