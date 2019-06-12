Comerica Bank Has $249,000 Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Cutera worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cutera by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 115.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 56,660.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $471,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,322 shares of company stock valued at $829,531. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $249,000 Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/comerica-bank-has-249000-holdings-in-cutera-inc-nasdaqcutr.html.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.