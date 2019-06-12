Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 26.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 1,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.78 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,659,858 shares in the company, valued at $239,061,924.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,777 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $126,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,301 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

