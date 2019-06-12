Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after buying an additional 92,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 717,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

