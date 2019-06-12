Citigroup Analysts Give Realty Income (NYSE:O) a $74.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Realty Income from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

