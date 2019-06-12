Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

CIM opened at A$45.88 ($32.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. Cimic Group has a 12-month low of A$39.58 ($28.07) and a 12-month high of A$51.67 ($36.65).

Get Cimic Group alerts:

WARNING: “Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) Plans $0.86 Final Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/cimic-group-ltd-asxcim-plans-0-86-final-dividend.html.

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cimic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.