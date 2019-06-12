CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIOXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CIELO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. CIELO S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $735.84 million during the quarter.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

