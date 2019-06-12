CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $238,000 Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 38.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.44. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other DISH Network news, Director Tom A. Ortolf acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

