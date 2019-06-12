CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $226,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,860 shares of company stock valued at $226,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-has-226000-position-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-nyseteva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.