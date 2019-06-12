Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $956,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.94.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

