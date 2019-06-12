Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.39

Shares of Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 251055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Chinook Tyee Industry Company Profile (CVE:XCX)

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

