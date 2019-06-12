Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/cheniere-energy-inc-nyseamericanlng-stake-decreased-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.