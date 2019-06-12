Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $22.97. Chemours shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 3812303 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,675,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,602,624 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $74,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $46,624,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $60,664,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemours by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,081,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,997 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

