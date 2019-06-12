Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 205,445 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $170,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

