C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

CFFI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323. C&F Financial has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C&F Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of C&F Financial worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

