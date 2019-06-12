Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $35.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $36.49 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $41.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.37 million to $145.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.64 million, with estimates ranging from $135.83 million to $147.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

