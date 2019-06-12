Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

FUN stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,151.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 24.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 104.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

