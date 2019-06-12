Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.
FUN stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 24.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 104.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
