Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Lowered by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,923 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $85,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cars.com by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cars.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,977 shares during the period.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 31,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,631. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

