Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,656,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,481,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 587,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

