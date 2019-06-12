Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CGT traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,243.60 ($55.45). 10,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958. Capital Gearing Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,280 ($55.93).

In related news, insider Alastair Laing purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,151 ($54.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,441.57 ($5,803.70). Also, insider Jean Matterson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,243 ($55.44) per share, for a total transaction of £63,645 ($83,163.47).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

