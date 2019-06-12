Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 352150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/cannara-biotech-cnsxlove-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-16.html.

Cannara Biotech Company Profile (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.