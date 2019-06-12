Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. CSFB set a C$31.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.22.

CWB opened at C$29.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.33 and a 1 year high of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$209.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

