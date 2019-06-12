Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stake Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,909,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 76,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6174 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

