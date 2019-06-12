Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,129.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,217,716 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,574,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

