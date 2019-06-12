Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,587,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.16.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

