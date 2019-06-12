Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells C$54,400.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$54,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at C$642,362.

Jacqueline Gauthier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Jacqueline Gauthier sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$166,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jacqueline Gauthier bought 20 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$596.00.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Calian Group Ltd has a one year low of C$25.76 and a one year high of C$34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

