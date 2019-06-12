Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,986. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
