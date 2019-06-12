Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,986. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

