Burney Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

DISCK stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

