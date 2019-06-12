Burney Co. Cuts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

BDX stock opened at $237.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,664 shares of company stock worth $6,924,334 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

