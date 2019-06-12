Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of BMTC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $713,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 975.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

