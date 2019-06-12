Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.68

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 18993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

