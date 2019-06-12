Brokerages Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.43. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth $3,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

