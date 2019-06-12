Brokerages Expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPLO shares. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 425,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,109. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,435,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 126,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 830,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,203,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 454,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

