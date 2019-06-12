Brokerages Anticipate Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. Carbonite posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carbonite.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $39,598.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,556 shares of company stock worth $1,154,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,942,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth about $9,978,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 396,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,100. The company has a market capitalization of $795.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

