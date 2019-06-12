Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.29).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 230.10 ($3.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 71.91. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

