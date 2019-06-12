BOAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,686.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BOAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOAT has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $23,686.00 and $12.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.01919214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00346377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011634 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006944 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,694,637 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net . BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

