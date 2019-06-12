BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 405.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

BCBP opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

