BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-acquires-new-position-in-22nd-century-group-inc-nyseamericanxxii.html.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.