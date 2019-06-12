Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a daily sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

