Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BGY remained flat at $$5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,021. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
