BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
DSU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,898. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.41.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc
