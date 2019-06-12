BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,898. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/blackrock-debt-strategies-fund-inc-nysedsu-to-issue-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.