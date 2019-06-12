Bitcore (BTX) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $3,596.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010916 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,150.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.34 or 0.03202846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01670363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.92 or 0.04932396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.01112485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00104767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.01095728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00321760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019538 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,657,103 coins and its circulating supply is 17,106,144 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

