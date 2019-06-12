Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $6,853.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,729,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,433 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Nanex, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

