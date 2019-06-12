Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $315,371.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $315,371.00 and $10,119.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 9,613,070 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

