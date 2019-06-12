Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,485. Biopharmx has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Biopharmx to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

