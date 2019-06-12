Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 0.8% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.23.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,962. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

