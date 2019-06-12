BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.47.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,458.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,863,335 shares of company stock worth $19,314,845. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6,392.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,748,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,721,129 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,692 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 836.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,682 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 859,292 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

