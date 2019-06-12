BidaskClub Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ExlService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

ExlService stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,426.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,664. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

